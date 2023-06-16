‘He’s always been dad’: Knights coaches follow in fathers’ MLB footsteps

CHARLOTTE — With Father’s Day just around the corner, two men with the Charlotte Knights say they owe their careers to the time they spent with their fathers.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke with Charlotte Knights manager Justin Jirshele and the team’s hitting coach Cam Seitzer about sharing a career path with their fathers.

Jirshele said growing up around baseball at a high level helped him build connections that he would use later in life. But Jirshele also noted he gets most of his help from the person who introduced him to the game: his dad Mike, who won a World Series with the Kansas City Royals.

“It’s definitely me picking his brain more than the other way around,” Jirshele told Brown.

Seitzer’s dad, Kevin, now the hitting coach for the Atlanta Braves, was once a two-time major league All-Star. But even during his days in the Big Leagues, Seitzer said he never saw him as anyone else but his dad.

“He’s always been dad, but the things he’s done in baseball are pretty impressive,” Seitzer said.

>>>In the video at the top of your page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown speaks with Jirshele and Seitzer about their fathers and the relationship that helped build their careers.

(WATCH BELOW: Single dad opens home to foster children, hopes to inspire others)

Single dad opens home to foster children, hopes to inspire others

©2023 Cox Media Group