‘He’s strong’: Man still recovering months after being shot in head on I-85

CHARLOTTE — A man is still in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the head two months ago while driving along Interstate 85. His father spoke to Channel 9 about his son’s recovery and his fight for justice.

The father of 25-year-old Kendall Brewer told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz he wants answers. He said doctors just put Brewer’s skull back in place Friday and he continues to show progress.

The father is trying to stay strong knowing that strength is what his son will need to heal.

“The whole family is suffering. My son’s whole life has changed,” he told Sáenz.

On Jan. 6, police were called to a crash along I-85 near Statesville Avenue. They found Brewer’s car wrecked against the wall and in flames, but during the investigation, they found out he had also been shot in the head.

Brewer’s father said they came to that realization after metal fragments were found in Brewer’s brain. They also found a bullet hole in the side of his Mustang when they went to go look at the car. They believe the bullet likely ricocheted and hit Brewer.

His father just wonders why.

“Whoever pulled the trigger -- what if that happened to you?” he asked.

Brewer’s family is also wondering if law enforcement got any highway traffic camera video that may show something. His father told Sáenz he was told the video no longer exists.

“I know things can happen, and mistakes, but this is serious,” he said.

Brewer’s father believes it may have shown something that could lead to an arrest. Now, he’s focusing on his son’s recovery.

“He’s a fighter, he’s strong.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 they don’t have highway video of the incident. It’s also unclear what it would have shown and if it would have helped the investigation.

Sáenz is now asking highway patrol about any footage.

