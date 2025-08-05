Hickory man arrested in online child exploitation investigation, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested following an investigation into suspected online child exploitation.

Deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began when they received a cyber tip reporting possible illegal activity involving minors.

That tip led to the identification and arrest of 59-year-old Dale Allen Parker of Hickory.

Parker was then charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to deputies.

He is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.

“We will continue to identify and arrest individuals who use the internet to target children,” said Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown. “There is no place for these crimes in our communities.”

Anyone with information regarding illegal internet activity is encouraged to submit a tip through 828-466-ATIP (2847).

