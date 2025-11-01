HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will continue to conduct P.A.C.T. — Pay Attention in City Traffic — a traffic enforcement initiative, throughout November, but in a new spot.

The enforcement will now be located at on 1st Avenue SW from 4th Street SW to 11th Street SW.

Officials said the goal is to focus on addressing speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, and other traffic violations to enhance road safety.

Hickory police change traffic enforcement initiative location

Pedestrians were asked to cross safely by using crosswalks, crossing at corners or designated crossing areas, obeying pedestrian signals, and wearing reflective materials when walking at night, according to a City of Hickory press release.

Motorists were urged to be vigilant and yield to pedestrians, particularly at crosswalks and intersections, and to be aware of cyclists on the road.

City officials reminded residents that bicycles are considered vehicles and must follow all traffic laws, including traveling in the same direction as vehicular traffic and observing traffic signals.

The Hickory Police Department thanked the citizens for their efforts in keeping the city safe.

