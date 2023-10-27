Hickory school officer cheers for football team as they head off to game

HICKORY, N.C. — A cheer squad in Hickory gained a new member with lots of spirit.

Officer Null with Hickory Public Schools joined the cheerleaders as the bus pulled into the Hickory High School parking lot on Thursday night.

The school resource officer was full of energy as he shook pom-poms in the middle of the road as buses full of football players pulled in.

Thursday’s game was between Northview Middle and Grandview Middle.

Check out the video here.

