High-end home finishings retailer Porcelanosa plans Dilworth showroom

CHARLOTTE — Porcelanosa will bring its Spanish style to Dilworth. The high-end home finishings retailer has taken 2,319 square feet at Kenilworth Commons. That space at 1235 East Blvd. was previously a Bank of America branch. It is next to Yafo Kitchen.

Porcelanosa could not be reached for comment. But a Mecklenburg County building permit with the brand’s name is pending for a showroom upfit.

The retailer offers high-end surfaces, tiles, and fixtures for the home, kitchen, and bath. It manufactures tiles and mosaics, custom kitchen cabinetry, hardwood and laminate flooring, natural stone slabs, installation materials and exterior facades.

