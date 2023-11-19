High fire danger in the Carolinas Sunday, U.S. National Weather Service says

CHARLOTTE — There is an elevated fire danger across parts of the Carolinas on Sunday, according to the United States National Weather Service for Greenville-Spartanburg South Carolina.

The humidity will be under 30% on Sunday afternoon with growing drought conditions. Officials say this will increase the risk when burning things.

The weather service said to be extremely cautious with open flames.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Joe Puma said winds should be calm today.

The next chance for rain is expected on Monday night continuing all day Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

