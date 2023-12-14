High-profile site along Central Avenue targeted for development

CHARLOTTE — California developer Republic Metropolitan has plans for a new apartment community near Plaza Midwood.
Republic filed a petition with the city of Charlotte this week to rezone seven parcels across 2.8 acres, including 718 Central Ave., the current headquarters of Skyla Credit Union.
According to the site plan, the San Francisco-based developer wants to build a multifamily community that would include up to 365 units and up to 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The maximum building height for the area is 85 feet.
