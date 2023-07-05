Local

Highest end of Charlotte housing market remains hot

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market has cooled off from its pandemic highs, the high-end segment remains hot.

Over the past five years, the number of homes to fetch a price of at least $1.5 million has skyrocketed across the Charlotte region. There were 787 homes that sold for $1.5 million-plus during the 12 months ended this May, up nearly 300% from the 197 closings at that level in the same time span ending in 2019, according to data from Canopy Multiple Listing Services.

Canopy Realtor Association provided the MLS data at the request of CBJ. The data, which includes single-family homes, townhouses and condos across the 16-county region, covers four luxury price points: $1.5 million to $1.99 million; $2 million to $2.49 million; $2.5 million to $2.99 million; and $3 million-plus.

During the five-year and one-year periods, sales were up across each price segment at varying degrees. At the same time, luxury-tier homes here have been selling at a much quicker pace when compared to 2019 — anywhere from 25 to 77 fewer days during the 12-month period ended May 2023, depending on the price bracket.

