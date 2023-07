CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning, MEDIC says.

The crash happened around midnight on Interstate Highway 85 near Interstate 485.

MEDIC said the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Channel 9 is working to learn if anyone else was involved in this crash and the cause.

(WATCH: 2 killed in motorcycle crash after truck doesn’t stop at stop sign, troopers say)

2 killed in motorcycle crash after truck doesn’t stop at stop sign, troopers say

©2023 Cox Media Group