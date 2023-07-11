Highway Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred Monday night, around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle on Great Falls Highway near Lymon Reece Road.

The driver of the vehicle then left the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

