Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The streets of Uptown were lined with international festivities on Saturday to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hola Charlotte Festival brought renowned international artists and local talent to Tryon Street for event-goers to dance salsa and merengue.

Event-goers watched performances in between trying new foods and experiencing different Hispanic cultures, all tied together in the Parade of Flags.

A Charlotte resident told Channel 9 about what an event of this nature does for the Queen City.

“It really is important, because it brings a lot of people, not only just in Charlotte, but people in others states,” Jose Benetiz said. “Since social media has been growing, it brings more attention to the city and brings everyone along to explore more about Charlotte.”

Organizers said the main goal of the event is to serve the Hispanic Community in its footprint and to give a voice to organizations that bring positivity to Charlotte.

