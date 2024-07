LAKE LURE, N.C. — A historic hotel in western North Carolina has sold for a hefty price.

The Lake Lure Inn recently sold for $11 million in a deal that included other nearby properties.

The 72-room hotel built in 1927 has hosted the likes of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and cast members of iconic 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

