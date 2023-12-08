Home catches fire in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A home caught fire in south Charlotte just before midnight on Thursday.

The Charlotte Fire Department said it occurred on Swans Run Road near Pineville-Matthews Road.

Firefighters said it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported; however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

VIDEO: Man accused of using explosive device to set West Charlotte home on fire with woman inside

Man accused of using explosive device to set West Charlotte home on fire with woman inside





©2023 Cox Media Group