Homebuilder buys 90-plus acres in Huntersville for new projects

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A homebuilder has snagged significant amounts of land in Huntersville this year.

In early October, an entity affiliated with Shea Homes bought about 60 acres off Trails End Lane for nearly $5.6 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The site is just off Asbury Chapel Road in Huntersville and less than 3 miles from interstates 77 and 485. The site was acquired from Trails End Bowman LLC, which records show is affiliated with Bowman Development Group.

The purchase is part of Shea Homes’ plan to develop multiple new communities in Huntersville, the company confirmed.

In May, Shea Homes acquired another site of about 35 acres at 13831 Asbury Chapel Road for more than $3.5 million, real estate records show.

