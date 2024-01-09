Homebuilder partners with celebrity designer on local townhome project

CHARLOTTE — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is bringing more residential units to the Charlotte market, this time on the city’s east side.

The homebuilder has opened Context at Oakhurst, a 121-unit townhome project just off Monroe Road and Commonwealth Avenue.

The first phase includes 23 townhomes that will be finished as early as next month. Pricing for the townhomes starts in the mid-$400,000 range.

The floor plans at Context at Oakhurst range between 1,402 and 1,991 square feet, and include two to four bedrooms.

The three-story townhomes are being designed in collaboration with Bobby Berk, who previously starred on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” as an interior design expert.

