Homebuilder set to open new community in Mint Hill

Gray Shell, division president at Tri Pointe Homes, is seen with townhomes the builder has under construction in the Farmington community in Harrisburg.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. nearing the opening of its latest project in the Charlotte region. This time, the homebuilder is investing just east of the city.

A grand opening will be held Nov. 18 for Alton Creek, its 83-home community in Mint Hill. Two model homes will open to the public that day.

The project includes five floor plans for two-story homes, ranging from 1,948 to 2,525 square feet.

