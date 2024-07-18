Local

Homebuilder’s plan for 291 acres shot down

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lennar Corp. has hit a snag in its push to rezone hundreds of acres in Lancaster County for a new project.

On July 15, Lancaster County Council voted 3-2 to deny the national homebuilder’s rezoning request for 291.5 acres at 1080 Williamson Farm Lane. Lennar’s exact plans there were unclear. County documents state that the rezoning was being requested “in order to develop a single-family residential subdivision.”

The site in question neighbors Lennar’s massive Roselyn project, which will include 1,860 active-adult homes across more than 1,400 acres upon full buildout.

