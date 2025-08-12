Homebuilder’s plans for Concord development hit snag

CONCORD, N.C. — The Charlotte area’s largest homebuilder is spearheading an effort for a massive mixed-use project in Concord. But D.R. Horton Inc. has run into challenges in securing sewer allocation for the project, and needs several approvals to bring the development to life.

D.R. Horton is proposing Concord Farms at a 557-acre site off George W. Liles Parkway and Weddington Road. The project calls for 730 homes, 326 attached townhomes, 840 apartments, 306,000 square feet of commercial space and 200 hotel rooms, city documents show.

The project was not granted sewer allocation at Concord City Council’s quarterly allocation meeting in June. The developer has also not yet submitted a rezoning application for the project, which would be required, a city spokesperson confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal.

VIDEO: ‘A great place’: Concord unveils new downtown after years of construction

