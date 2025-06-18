Homegrown ice cream shop opening in Dilworth

CHARLOTTE — Seemingly Overzealous starts scooping up its signature ice cream in Dilworth this weekend.

The dairy, egg, and gluten-free ice cream shop opens at noon on June 21. It has five new flavors for the occasion — and a special promo where guests can order a mystery scoop for $3.

The new shop is at 224 East Blvd., suite B. That makes the brand neighbors with Sunflour Bakery and Leluia Hall, which opened in May.

Husband-and-wife team Garrett Tichy and Jessica Beresse brought a touch of whimsy to the 941-square-foot space for Seemingly Overzealous. They’ve invested just shy of $100,000 to add character to a historic home.

