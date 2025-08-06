Homeowner fires at fleeing burglary suspect in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies are actively searching for a burglary suspect who fled into the woods after allegedly breaking into a home on Crawford Road on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:23 pm when deputies responded to a report of residential breaking and entering at 420 Crawford Road. The homeowner reported seeing the suspect exiting his house.

The suspect is described as a man, possibly in his 30s, with scruffy facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen running into the woods towards Long Ferry Road.

The homeowner told deputies that he fired a single shot at the suspect, so the suspect may be injured.

Residents in the area are advised to call 911 if they see anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Authorities said that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public at this time, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

VIDEO: Man accused of shooting neighbor following argument in Rowan County, deputies say