Homicide under investigation in Watauga County, deputies say

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

It occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Health Center Drive near White Laurel Lane.

Deputies said a call to 911 indicated that the victim was not conscious or breathing after CPR was performed.

At the scene, first responders determined that the incident was assault-related.

The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Darian Lee Edwards, would eventually die from his injuries, according to deputies.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 46-year-old Christopher Phillip Ervin.

Ervin was then arrested and charged with felony murder. He is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, according to deputies.

