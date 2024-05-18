Honey Buns maker opens new production facility

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Carolina Foods knew for years it needed another site for a production facility as the company ran out of room at its longtime South End home.

Those plans accelerated after Carolina Foods’ 2021 acquisition by Charlotte private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners. They culminated with the company’s grand opening on Friday of its Pineville manufacturing operation.

Carolina Foods in recent months began production in Pineville at 12031 Carolina Logistics Drive. Beacon Partners developed the 428,000-square-foot building for Carolina Foods, which signed a long-term lease in 2022 at the Charlotte developer’s Carolina Logistics Park.

Carolina Foods CEO Dan Myers said the new facility — once fully ramped up — will enable the company to double its sales and production capacity. The company makes Duchess Brand Honey Buns, doughnuts and pies.

