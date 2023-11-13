Hornets forward expected in court on Monday for alleged violation of protection order

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is expected to be in court on Monday morning after allegedly violating a protection order.

Last month, Channel 9 was able to gather court documents showing that Bridges is accused of throwing pool balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car while his children were inside.

The NBA ended up suspending Bridges after he was charged and sentenced for another domestic violence incident in 2022.

Bridges’ suspension ends on Friday, and the Hornets’ head coach, Steve Clifford, says he will have a “significant role” on the team when he returns to the court.

(WATCH BELOW: New online court system not to blame for leaked Miles Bridges’ criminal summons, county says)

New online court system not to blame for leaked Miles Bridges’ criminal summons, county says









©2023 Cox Media Group