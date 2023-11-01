Hornets mourn loss of longtime assistant James McCullough

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are mourning the loss of one of their longtime teammates and an original member of the organization.

James McCullough started with the Hornets as a locker room attendant and, more recently, as an equipment manager.

He went on to serve with the team for more than 25 years.

The Hornets told Channel 9′s Dashawn Brown that McCullough had been battling health issues since 2017 but had tremendous passion for its players and staff.

On Wednesday morning, Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues tweeted his condolences.

Mourning the loss of longtime teammate, James McCullough, who passed away recently. “Little Mack” was devoted to the Hornets and spent more than 25 years as part of the equipment team. 💜 We shared some special times and he will truly be missed. My thoughts go out to his family pic.twitter.com/6aWZ5B5tc0 — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) November 1, 2023

Bogues said the two shared special times and McCullough will truly be missed.

VIDEO: Hornets tip off regular season against Atlanta Hawks

Hornets tip off regular season against Atlanta Hawks





©2023 Cox Media Group