Hornets net new sponsor after Feastables exit

CHARLOTTE — For the first time in more than a year, the Charlotte Hornets have a sponsor for the NBA team’s game jerseys. On Wednesday, the Hornets unveiled a new jersey patch agreement with health benefits technology and management company Judi Health.

The deal takes effect with the upcoming season.

Bob Lynch, CEO of sports sponsorship data and analysis firm SponsorUnited, told CBJ that NBA teams in markets similar to Charlotte command jersey ad rates of $3.5 million to $9 million annually, with an average of $6.2 million.

“So, it’s a pretty big opportunity,” Lynch said.

The Hornets last had an advertiser on their game jerseys during the 2023-24 season. Feastables, a snack brand owned by influencer and social-media star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, was featured on game jerseys for one season but did not extend the sponsorship.

