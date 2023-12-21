Hospitals make restrictions as respiratory illnesses spread

CHARLOTTE — Most hospitals in the area have restrictions because of the spread of respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the Carolinas are a hotspot for respiratory illnesses.

North Carolina is at a level 10, which is considered high, according to the CDC.

South Carolina is at level 13, which is very high.

“Over the last eight weeks, we’ve seen large amounts of COVID and RSV,” said Michelle Kumm, a nurse who has had RSV twice this year. “The last time I had it was about a month ago. At first, I just thought I had a sore throat, but within a day I was completely knocked out.”

‘Seeing a surge’

“We’re seeing a surge, particularly of influenza right now over the last two or three weeks,” said Dr. David Webber, the director of the Department of Infection Prevention at UNC Medical.

Resident John Weigle got vaccinated early.

“I’ve gotten seven COVID shots, and I’ve gotten RSV and the flu shot for this year, so I’m not going to take any chances,” Weigle said.

Dr. Weber advises to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“And for all three diseases, you can actually transmit infection before you have any symptoms,” Weber said.

People should take precautions even if they feel well because they can still be carrying a virus.

JN.1: The latest COVID-19 subvariant

The CDC is warning a new COVID-19 subvariant that is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The agency said JN.1 is causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

As of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

The agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

