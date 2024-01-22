House catches fire after deputies gas home during standoff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — During a three-hour-long standoff with a shooting suspect, deputies threw gas into a home before it caught fire on Friday afternoon, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to Horsehead Lane for a shots fired call around 5:30 p.m. where the suspect, 31-year-old Walter Deonte Halley, barricaded himself in a home.

Walter Deonte Halley mugshot, Source: KCSO

Law enforcement began negotiating with Halley when he stepped out the back door of the house and the county Special Response Team attempted “less lethal beanbag shots,” but Halley went back into the home.

At this point, they began administering gas through the windows of the house and the house caught fire.

The Special Response Team then rescued Halley from the fire.

Halley was already wanted by KCSO for shooting someone earlier in January, and he was treated before he was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Halley had multiple warrants for his arrest and has a total bond amount of $75,000.

