House catches fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire burning in a home in north Charlotte on Friday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department said they saw fire and smoke when they arrived to the house on the 5400 block of Myrica Lane just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 12 minutes, and no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

