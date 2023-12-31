House fire caused by chimney malfunction kills 3 dogs, cat in Avery Co.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A homeowner in Avery County is grateful he wasn’t at home when his house caught fire but is now mourning the death of four beloved pets.

According to Avery County, firefighters were called to a house fire just after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday on Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park.

Responding crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but could not save the homeowner’s three pet dogs and pet cat.

Fire officials say the fire was caused by a malfunction in the chimney/flu system.

Paul Buchanan, from Avery County, also says there were no injuries to responders.

