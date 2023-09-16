House fire in Gastonia started in the clothes dryer, GFD says

GASTONIA, N.C. — A fire erupted from a clothes dryer in a home in Gastonia, causing extensive damage to the home, the Gastonia Fire Department reports.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Photos: House fire in Gastonia started in the clothes dryer, Source: GFD

Officials say the house fire happened on Davidson Avenue Saturday morning.

The Gaston County Red Cross is helping the family.

Channel 9 has reached out to GFD to learn how much damage was done and whether the family has been displaced.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Mooresville Fire Department receives $590K Homeland Security grant)

Mooresville Fire Department receives $590K Homeland Security grant

©2023 Cox Media Group