House fire in Gastonia started in the clothes dryer, GFD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTONIA, N.C. — A fire erupted from a clothes dryer in a home in Gastonia, causing extensive damage to the home, the Gastonia Fire Department reports.

Officials say the house fire happened on Davidson Avenue Saturday morning.

The Gaston County Red Cross is helping the family.

Channel 9 has reached out to GFD to learn how much damage was done and whether the family has been displaced.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

