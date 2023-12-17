House fire in south Charlotte leaves $105k in damages

CHARLOTTE — Five people were displaced after a house fire in south Charlotte on Saturday, the Charlotte Fire Department reports.
The incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Laurel Park Lane.
Charlotte Fire said the fire started because ashes from a fire pit were improperly discarded in a roll-out garbage can.
No one was injured in the fire but two adults and three children were displaced.
The estimated damages are $105,000.
