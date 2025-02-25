House in Indian Trail left gutted after overnight fire

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Crews were on the scene of a fire at a home in Indian Trail overnight Monday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Creek Trail Road, near East Independence Boulevard, Union County Communications said.

Our Channel 9 photographer was at the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Photos show the front of the house completed charred and gutted.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, officials said.

Investigators said they’re now trying to figure out how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

