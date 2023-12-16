House votes to bring back whole milk in schools

CHARLOTTE — War is raging in both Europe and the Middle East, the United States has a crisis at the border, and some can’t find a place to live.

Amid all of this chaos, Congress managed to find time in its busy schedule to debate what type of milk kids should be drinking in school.

The House of Representatives voted 350-99 in favor of bringing whole milk back to schools; before votes were cast, lawmakers debated the benefits of full-fat milk.

North Carolina representative Virginia Foxx, from the Fifth District, even got Santa involved in her argument.

“The nutrients in whole milk, like protein, calcium, and vitamin D, provide the fuel Santa needs to travel the whole globe in one night,” Foxx said. “Whole milk is the unsung hero of his Christmas journey.”

