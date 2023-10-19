How $18M course and amenities renovation will change The Peninsula Club on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A long-planned renovation at one of Lake Norman’s most notable country clubs is now underway.

Earlier this month, The Peninsula Club started a significant revamp led by Beau Welling Design. The project calls for “significant renovations” to the private club’s 18-hole championship course, among other changes.

The project is expected to be completed in October 2024. The course renovation is expected to include “major adjustments to the course strategy,” the club said.

The projected total investment for the project is $18 million. The golf course will close for one year during the renovation, a club spokesperson said.

The Peninsula golf course was designed by Rees Jones and opened in 1990 when the development was owned by Crescent Resources.

