How to avoid ‘spaving’ this holiday season

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new term out there to describe spending money to save money. It’s called “spaving” and it can cause shoppers to go way over their budgets during the holidays.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke is offering four tips to help you avoid this.

This time of the year, we are bombarded by endless sales and limited-time deals. And it can encourage shoppers to spend impulsively because they think it is saving them money.

“A lot of us are conditioned to hunt for deals, and we can’t resist a sale, but if you’re spending money just to save money, it’s never a good thing,” consumer blogger Andrea Woroch said.

Woroch said she has four steps to avoid “spaving” this holiday season.

First, you can start by dodging sales alerts.

Unsubscribe from emails, opt out of text alerts and turn off push notifications from your favorite stores because those stores are looking to entice you with the next big sale.

“This can cause you to buy things you don’t need and cause a sense of urgency, leading to overspending,” Woroch explained.

The second tip is to stay out of stores.

If there are certain stores you “spave” at more frequently than others, avoid walking in to break your bad spending habits.

“Regardless of what store it is, figure out which stores are causing you to ‘spave’ and just kill the temptation immediately by not even walking through the door,” Woroch said.

The third tip is to pay with cash.

Woroch said this is the ultimate way to avoid “spaving.” If you are using cash, you’re less likely to buy what you don’t need.

“There are countless studies that have been done that found people who pay with cash spend less overall and are less likely to buy things they don’t need,” Woroch explained.

The final tip is to create purchase hurdles.

By simply deleting payment details stored in an online retail account, you can create a purchase hurdle that forces you to slow down and think.

“Sleep on it. Give yourself at least 24 hours to think about the purchase. Chances are the urge to buy will have passed, and you will have saved yourself some good money,” Woroch said.

If you need help eliminating all those sales emails and ads, Woroch recommends using Unroll.Me. It’s a free site that helps you unsubscribe from all those mailing lists.

