How to cut down on food waste this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — While we’re enjoying all the good food on Thanksgiving, it’s important to also keep the planet in mind.

Experts estimate families will waste about $550 million worth of food this Thanksgiving.

Whenever you throw food away, you are not only throwing away that item, but also the energy and resources used to produce and sustain it.

Instead of tossing leftovers, encourage guest to bring along a to-go container.

“If you’re hosting, be ready to send people home with a doggie bag, send them home with Tupperware, send them with leftover containers,” said Brian Lipinski with the World Resources Institute.

Looking ahead to next year, try to cut back on dishes that weren’t a big hit this year.

