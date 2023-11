Some marriages and relationships have problems with infidelity but we’re not talking about the physical or emotional kinds.

It’s known as financial infidelity, which is when someone keeps secrets about money from their partner.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis explains they might start as innocent omissions or white lies but can easily snowball into serious problems.

VIDEO: Controlling your costs: Free financial resources

Controlling your costs: Free financial resources

©2023 Cox Media Group