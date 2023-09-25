How a government shutdown could impact your fall drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway

Even the fear of a federal government shutdown is concerning workers and visitors of a popular North Carolina attraction.

During the last shut down, garbage collection halted on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and bathrooms were closed to the public.

With federal workers not getting paid, there’s also concern the Visitors Center could close.

“I always remain hopeful the administration but mostly the public, if it does occur, remember that this is their park and it is up to all of us to take care of it,” said Carolyn Ward, the CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

The parkway employs 150 federal employees that could be affected by a shutdown.

The Shutdown

Lawmakers have until Saturday to reach a funding deal to avoid a government shutdown.

If they don’t, millions of government workers would be forced to work without pay.

Funding for disaster relief would also be in jeopardy.

If it happens, this would be one of the largest shutdowns in U.S. history.

