How many people move to Mecklenburg County per day?

CHARLOTTE — All counties in the Charlotte region, in varying degree, saw a daily gain in net migration last year.

Mecklenburg County had the highest net gain, adding 31.78 people per day in 2023. That’s according to a recent Business Journals analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates, which revealed 60% — 1,876 of 3,144 American counties — saw positive net migration between 2022 and 2023. That figure is up from 52% the previous year, when 1,649 counties recorded gains.

Experts say the 2023 trends are indicative of shifting migration patterns as the nation settles into its post-pandemic reality.

