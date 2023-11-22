How to navigate Thanksgiving Eve Parade traffic

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte is anticipating 100,000 participants at Novant Health’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade.

The parade is expected to close off a section of South Tryon.

By 5 p.m., the parade route will be in place.

Ninth Street southbound to Brooklyn Village Avenue, along with their cross streets, will be closed.

This is an area you will want to avoid if you are just passing through.

To bypass the closure, you should take College Street or Church Street.

