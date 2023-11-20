How to prepare for Thanksgiving travel with tips from AAA

CHARLOTTE — Millions of Carolinians hit the road as they travel to their Thanksgiving destination, and roadside assistance companies are ready for a major uptick in service calls.

AAA expects to rescue more than 360,000 drivers in the United States over the Thanksgiving weekend. To prevent tragedy striking before the turkey is served, The Auto Club Group urgers drivers to get their vehicle inspected.

“Before setting out for your holiday road trip, ensure your tires, battery and brakes are all in proper working condition; and don’t forget to pack an emergency kit for added peace of mind,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas.

According to AAA, the most common reasons for service calls are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

The group shared these tips to keep your car running properly.

Check your tires once a month and before taking a long trip. Pay special attention to tire pressure and tread depth. Be sure to inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one.

Check your battery. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life.

Listen to and feel the brakes. If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.

Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner. If your wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades.

Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation.

North and South Carolina state laws require drivers who see emergency, service, and maintenance vehicles to slow down and move over.

