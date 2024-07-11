How to protect your dog from the summer heat

CHARLOTTE — As we take precautions, such as wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated in the heat, your pets also need protection.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson delves into what steps dog owners should take in the type of heat we have been dealing with.

Lindsey McGee loves her pup Paxi so much that she started a community group called Paws Social Club.

She said this time of year is considered this group’s slow season.

“We do take a little bit of a hiatus. It’s unfortunate because summer is so much fun and everyone wants to be outside,” McGee explained.

However, Doctor Peter Rowan with New Hope Veterinary Hospital in Belmont said summer is his busy season.

Rowan said he sees a lot of dogs with allergies, skin problems, water-related infections, and issues with the heat.

“In the summer, we probably have two to three times the number of appointments than we usually do,” Rowan elaborated.

Rowan said short-hair or hairless dogs are at greater risk of sunburn, while dogs with thick or long fur will feel the effects of the heat quickly.

“During the hot points of the day, do not go on long walks. Maybe just go out for short walks if it’s concrete or pavement in the area,” said Rowan. If you go out and step on that asphalt, if it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pet.”

And while large bodies of water can be cooling, they can also be dangerous for dogs.

Rowan explained that ingesting too much chlorinated or salt water can make them sick.

“Sometimes dogs will drink water as they’re going along. It’s hard to prevent it, but try to lessen it as much as you can,” Rowan elaborated.

McGee said she and Paxi only go to the dog park when the sun’s not beating down. She said she will also be amping up Paws Social Club’s schedule when things cool off.

“Even if we are in the shade, it can get hot; the concrete can get hot, so we just don’t go out as much anymore,” said McGee. “I would be heartbroken if anything happened to my baby girl, and I don’t want anything to happen to anyone else.”

VIDEO: Summer storms and heat can damage your home

Summer storms and heat can damage your home









©2024 Cox Media Group