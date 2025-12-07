How a teacher’s positive impact landed her a cameo in hit Netflix series

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher’s positive impact landed her a cameo in the hit Netflix series “Stanger Things.”

You’ll see Hope Hynes, a theater teacher at East Chapel Hill High, transform into “Miss Harris” in the show’s final season.

Hynes taught the creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, in the early 2000s at Jordan High School in Durham.

The Duffer brothers said Hynes gave them the confidence to chase their dreams.

Their lifelong bond with the teacher led to them asking her to be in the show years later.

A true full circle moment.

“Sure, I’m happy to give it a try as long as you don’t fire me if I’m bad, right?” Hynes said. “I think it’s my job as an arts teacher to teach them to see something in themselves and all of my students to see their voice.”

The Duffer brothers included many North Carolina references throughout the new season as a reminder of where their story began.

