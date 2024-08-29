How a traffic jam inspired a 10K foot race in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — How often have you been stuck in a traffic jam and thought you might be able to go faster on foot?

“We were driving home on a Thursday night from a concert over at Music Factory and we were stuck on Interstate 277, and I was upset, like how is there traffic?” said Brian Mister, the co-founder of Charlotte’s Around the Crown 10K race.

Mister said that led to a joke about the idea of running past the traffic, which inspired the idea for the Around the Crown race.

“How fun would that be?” Mister told Channel 9′s Mark Taylor.

Now, the race has become one of the biggest and most celebrated events in Uptown Charlotte. But it didn’t happen overnight. Organizing an event like this takes many years of planning and the coordination of many agencies.

“Throughout the course of the year, it’s a rigorous process making sure the communication back and forth, whether it’s through me to Brian or to NCDOT, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it’s all hands on deck,” said Area Manager Marcus Frazier.

Frazier is with Area Wide Protective, which handles ramp closures, traffic control, and safety precautions for the race in conjunction with multiple agencies.

