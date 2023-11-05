How to win a VIP Panthers gameday experience, courtesy of Frank Luvu

CHARLOTTE — Panther’s star linebacker Frankie Luvu wants to bring a personalized VIP gameday experience to some lucky fans.

To raise awareness and support for the Maui community following the deadly fires over the summer, Luvu is sponsoring two experience packages.

“My heart has been broken by the devastating series of wildfires that have caused so much damage and destruction on the island of Maui in August,” said Luvu. He added, “There is still so much work to be done and still so many people that need our help.”

The experience includes Panther’s home game tickets and exclusive autographed merchandise.

The first winner will be announced on Nov. 5 for the Cowboys vs. Panthers game on Nov. 19.

The second game is on Jan. 7 against the Buccaneers, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 31.

Fans can enter to win by donating $10 to his Pledge It page. All donations go to the Rebuilding Maui Relief Funds.

(WATCH: Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. talks about his football roots - Part 1)

Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr. talks about his football roots - Part 1

©2023 Cox Media Group