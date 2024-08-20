Huge site targeted for nearly 1,400 homes

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill-based BRD Land & Investment is trying to rezone a massive site in Statesville.

The pre-development real estate firm has applied to rezone 602 acres between Nabors and Shiloh roads in southeastern Statesville to allow for a significant project. The rezoning would allow the development of 1,001 single-family homes and 377 townhomes across many phases at the site, according to city documents.

A public hearing and consideration of the first reading for the request was initially scheduled to be held Monday night by Statesville City Council. The public hearing was expected to be opened and then continued to the council’s Sept. 16 meeting, a city spokesperson confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal.

