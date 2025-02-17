Human remains identified as missing man from Alexander County

LENIOR, N.C. — The Lenoir Police Department has identified human remains found on January 21 as those of Jeffery Beach Laxton.

Laxton, 59, was reported missing by a family member in Alexander County on August 22, 2024.

The identification of his remains was confirmed by the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office using medical records.

At this point in the investigation, no evidence of foul play has been discovered.

Police said they are seeking information from anyone who may have had contact with Jeffery Laxton after his disappearance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

