Humane Society holds weekend-long adoption deals for holiday season

CHARLOTTE — The Humane Society of Charlotte is offering discounted adoptions this weekend.
A Black Friday event was hosted at their location off of Parker Drive in west Charlotte, but deals will continue throughout the weekend.
On Saturday, both kittens and puppies had a $50 discount on their adoption fees.
On Sunday, pets that are seven years of age or older have a lower adoption fee of $65.
For more information about adoptable dogs, and cats, click here.
(WATCH BELOW: CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark)
©2023 Cox Media Group