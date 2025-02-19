Hundreds of flights canceled at Charlotte Douglas due to winter weather

CHARLOTTE — More than 100 cancellations were reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Wednesday morning.

Channel 9 is monitoring impacts and you can check the status of your flight, or visit your airline’s website, on FlightAware.

Just before 9 a.m., FlightAware showed almost 200 cancellations and more than a dozen delays.

The roads will also be a big concern for drivers as we move from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The rain, sleet, and snow could refreeze and lead to black ice. That’s why crews are working overtime to keep you safe.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation told Channel 9′s Eli Brand they’ve put down around 20,000 gallons of brine across the city.

The roads addressed first were major highways and interstates, and the roads needed to get to important buildings like hospitals.

Even with those preparations, the advice from the city is to stay off of roads if you can.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency Tuesday for the winter weather headed to the Tar Heel State.

Gov. Stein said keeping the power on and preventing ice are the state’s biggest priorities.

“Brining the roads, positioning resources, clearing abandoned cars from the shoulders of our highways and working closely with local governments across the state to coordinate assistance quickly,” Stein said.

The storm is expected to bring dangerous conditions as temperatures fluctuate, causing water to refreeze on roads. State agencies are mobilizing resources to prepare for the impact.

“Emergency management crews and department of transportation crews, the highway patrol and our national guard are preparing for the winter weather, brining the roads, positioning resources, clearing abandoned cars from the shoulders of our highways,” Stein said.

Residents are advised to keep their devices charged and have backup batteries ready in case of power outages.

Timeline

A wintry mix is expected to hit the Charlotte area on Wednesday, with greater impacts anticipated just north of the city.

Wednesday forecast

Rain, snow, and slush are predicted to begin by lunchtime and will likely slow down by dinner time. Charlotte might see up to 1 inch of snow, while higher totals are expected north of the city.

Residents in Charlotte should prepare for a minor accumulation of snow, while those north of the city may experience more significant snowfall.

NCDOT on the ready

The North Carolina Department of Transportation preemptively applied brine to roads in Charlotte and Huntersville as Wednesday’s winter storm approached.

Crews started treating primary roads with a brine solution, a mixture of water, and 23% salt, to prevent ice formation. The preparation is part of NCDOT’s strategy to mitigate the impact of icy conditions on traffic.

Jason Briggs from Bland Landscaping told Channel 9 he has been applying ice melt in parking lots to ensure safety.

“Just getting ready for the snow—make sure everyone is safe so they won’t slip and fall,” Briggs explained.

“We’ve already started putting down, as you can see, the brine solution on a lot of our primary roads,” explained Jen Goodwin, a representative from NCDOT. “On a tiered system of what roads we treat based on things like traffic volume, connectivity to major areas and major work centers, and hospitals.”

Once the wintry mix starts, NCDOT workers will work 12-hour shifts to respond to any issues.

Jeff Brooks from Duke Energy highlighted the risk of power outages, noting, “When we start to see that accumulation of ice, it only takes about a quarter of an inch of ice before tree limbs start coming down on the power lines, breaking poles and creating outages.

Duke Energy has been preparing year-round for such events by reducing vegetation-related outages and improving the grid with self-healing technology that can automatically detect power outages.

